Ward-Prowse eyeing Etihad upset

Southampton face a daunting trip to Manchester City this weekend, but James Ward-Prowse insists he and his team-mates will be "full of confidence" as they seek to secure UEFA Europa League qualification.

A 6-1 demolition of Aston Villa on Saturday represented a first win in five for Ronald Koeman's side, who sit a point behind sixth-placed Tottenham in the battle for the Premier League's final guaranteed European place.

Seventh position may yet earn a Europa League berth should Arsenal win the FA Cup final against Villa.

Ward-Prowse, however, is focused on ensuring Southampton come away from the Etihad Stadium with three points on Sunday.

"We approach it full of confidence. It's the last game of the season," he told the Southampton Echo.

"We obviously still need to make sure we perform well and win the game. As professionals, we will go out and prepare right and obviously go to win the game.

"We needed to bounce back [against Villa] after the bad results that we've had and we knew we had to start the game well and give ourselves a chance [of qualifying for Europe].

"Luckily the front three were on fire and caused them all sorts of problems."

Southampton have lost on their last four trips to City in all competitions and were comfortably beaten 4-1 in last season's corresponding fixture.