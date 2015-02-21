Ward-Prowse putting friendships to one side

Ronald Koeman's side currently occupy the final UEFA Champions League qualifying spot in fourth place while Liverpool reside in seventh, four points below their hosts.

Ward-Prowse believes a result is key for both clubs' ambitions and says there is a focused and positive vibe around the changing room at St.Mary's.

Liverpool acquired a trio of players from Southampton in the off-season, with Adam Lallana, Rickie Lambert and Dejan Lovren all moving north.

Ward-Prowse explains he is looking forward to playing against his former team-mates, however he understands a professional outlook is vital.

"There's obviously circumstances that make it a big game, but we're a very professional group of players and we're very focused on making sure we doing everything right," he told the club's official website.

"It would be nice to get that winning streak back up and running, we've been a bit hit and miss recently but the lads are very determined to get back to winning ways.

"I've got a lot of respect for Adam and Rickie because they were around when I broke into the first team.

"They made me feel at home, they gave me good advice.

"But they have moved on for their own reasons and, at the end of the day, they are wearing a Liverpool shirt and I'm wearing a Southampton shirt, so I'm only focused on that."