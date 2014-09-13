Warnock hails Speroni after penalty save

In the 85th minute of the Premier League clash at Selhurst Park, referee Mike Dean pointed to the spot after Mile Jedinak hauled down Lukas Jutkiewicz inside the area.

With Danny Ings off the field injured, Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield stepped up to take the kick but saw his effort saved by Speroni diving to his right.

The draw means both sides are still without a league win this season, and Warnock was grateful to his keeper for securing the hosts a point.

"It was a very good save, he does them every week," he said.

"That's why he's been here so long. I think they broke the mould when he came, he's a one-off.

"I don't think I've ever heard him shout, maybe that's his biggest problem. But he's a gem of a person and he trains like that every day."

Warnock has forged a reputation of being critical of officials in the past, but he had nothing but praise for the performance of Dean on Saturday.

"He was brilliant today," he said. "He had a super game, the referee.

"He didn't miss anything and that's not like me so let's get that one out of the way, it'll never happen again!"

Warnock also expressed his displeasure at the recent international break, with the manager particularly unhappy about Yannick Bolasie's late return from duty with Democratic Republic of Congo.

"It's great to have time but when we lost seven or eight players... and I think it's a disgrace when Bolasie comes back at 10 o'clock on a Friday morning, I think it's a disgrace.

"So we didn't get much chance to work on certain things. If we'd have got a goal in the first half when we had some very good chances then the game opens up and it's a different ball game.

"But the longer you go you always risk doing what we did then only a good save from Julian gets us a point."