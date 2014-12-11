Warnock unaware of new Delaney contract

Delaney responded to questions about his future by stating that he plans to remain at Selhurst Park.

Manager Warnock admits he is oblivious to fresh terms being agreed with the 33-year-old, but stated that it would be great news for the Premier League club if he has.

"One of the press guys told me this morning [Thursday] that on Delaney's Instagram he says he's agreed so somebody at the club will tell me eventually," he said.

"Unfortunately Damien can't tweet me but no doubt he'll let me know, it's good news if it's true. He's an important player for the club on and off the field.

"He's one of our leaders and it's good to tie him down, it's a reward for him as well."

Warnock confirmed that talks are ongoing with full-back Joel Ward about the possibility of a new deal.

"We've been talking with Joel since I came to the club," he added. "We've been close a few times but we're not quite there - hopefully we can get that done before Christmas."

The 66-year-old also hit out at any suggestion that Palace were involved in an incident that left QPR defender Steven Caulker with a cut to his head.

Players from both teams were reported to have been in the same establishment for a Christmas lunch last Sunday and rumours in the British press suggested that Caulker was injured as a result of a scuffle.

QPR quickly denied those claims and Warnock was in no mood for his team to embroiled in the incident.

"Do not bring us into it," he added. "We were there but that is where it ended, we were not together as group.

"You notice how there was nothing else mentioned about Crystal Palace. I do not know why it was on the front page. Maybe it sold a few papers."