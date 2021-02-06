Watch: Arteta says Arsenal need to move on from Wolves game quickly

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has called on his players to quickly forget about their difficult defeat again Wolves, while also revealing that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is available for the clash against Aston Villa. Watch Arteta’s full pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday afternoon’s clash.

Arsenal face Villa in the first game of the weekend looking to bounce back from their mid-week 2-1 loss against Wolves.

Despite dominating the first half of the clash, the Gunners ended the game with nine-men and walked away without any points.

They face a Villa side who are also looking to get back to winning ways after they lost 3-1 to West Ham in their mid-week encounter.

Arteta spoke about the need to bounce back, the return of Aubameyang, David Luiz’s red card incident, which goalkeeper will replace the suspended Bern Leno and a variety of other topics.

Watch Arteta’s full press conference: