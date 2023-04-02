WATCH: How Manchester City exploited Liverpool's greatest weakness

Manchester City came from behind to beat Liverpool 4-1 in the Premier League's early game on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah put the Reds in front at the Etihad after 17 minutes against a City side missing striker Erling Haaland through injury.

But Julian Alavarez, in the side for the Norwegian, equalised just 10 minutes later and the two teams went in on level terms at the break.

The second half was one-way traffic. Kevin De Bruyne gave City the lead shortly after the restart, before goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish completed a big win for Pep Guardiola's side.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said after the game that his side's defending was unacceptable and the Reds' defeat saw them drop to eighth in the table after Brighton and Brentford drew 3-3 later in the day.

In the video above, FourFourTwo takes a look at where it all went wrong for Liverpool at the Etihad.

City, meanwhile, remain eight points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal after the Gunners beat Leeds by the same scoreline later on Saturday. Guardiola's side do have a game in hand, though.