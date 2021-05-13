Watch: Hunt dissapointed after draw with Swallows

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt admitted that he was disappointed with the 1-1 draw with Swallows FC but insisted that his players are giving him everything they can but sometimes it’s down to how good they are.

Swallows took the lead through Kagiso Malinga in the 8th minute before Leonardo Castro equalised in the 15th minute and Hunt once again highlighted Amakhosí's poor defending, bad finishing and final pass.

Speaking after the game Hunt admitted that it was another missed opportunity for his team.

‘Stuck record,’ said the 56-year-old to SuperSport.

‘Saying the same things. Poor defending. Unbelievable missed opportunities again. Final ball so things we need to work on. That we work on everyday so we got ourselves on the backfoot. We should be dealing with that. The first goal. We should be dealing with that. It's come from a long way out.

‘Then we got ourselves back in and had some real good opportunities around the box. Just the final ball, especially in the second half.’

‘I'm disappointed because once we got to 1-1 even before they scored we had good domination of the ball. Good areas we get into. We got to do better but we didn't. The players are giving me a lot everyday, working very hard but sometimes they can only give you so much down to how good you are. So they're working hard and that's all I can ask of them. Right now you need to defend the goal a little bit better. They didn't look threatening. Our goalkeeper didn't have too much to do. Only from balls in the box and restarts.’

