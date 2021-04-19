Josef Zinnbauer spoke to the media in a post-match interview following Orlando Pirates' 2-0 victory over Maritzburg United on Sunday.

The Buccaneers bounced back from their defeat to rivals Kaizer Chiefs on 21 March after claiming maximum points at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Vincent Pule's second half brace against the Team of Choice saw the Soweto giants m one up to fourth place in the league table, two points adrift of AmaZulu and eight behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

WATCH: Josef Zinnbauer's post match interview