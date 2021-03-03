Watch: Khama Billiat select his own Dream Team!

Zimbabwe and Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat has selected a star-studded Dream Team.

The 30-year-old, who is currently sidelined through injury, named his ultimate starting XI, which does not include any Premier Soccer League (PSL) players besides himself.

The Zimbabwe international picked Spain and Barcelona great Victor Valdes between the sticks, while pairing Thiago Silva and Fabio Cannavaro in defence, with Dani Alves and Marcelo Viera on either side of them in the fullback position.

Billiat then picks Deco and Kevin De Bruyne in the middle of the park, while selecting Lionel Messi and Neymar on the left and right wing, respectively.

Making up the front two, Billiat named himself alongside Brazil and Barcelona great Ronaldinho.

WATCH: My Dream Team with Khama Billiat