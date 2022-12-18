Watch: Kylian Mbappe seals first World Cup final hat-trick since Geoff Hurst with dramatic extra-time penalty
Mbappe confirms ANOTHER France comeback in the dying moments of extra time
Kylian Mbappe added another late twist to one of the most dramatic World Cup finals of all-time as he became the first man to score a hat-trick in the fixture since 1966.
That year, it was England's Geoff Hurst who nabbed three goals after extra-time to secure a 4-2 victory over West Germany.
This time, Mbappe's third equalled the score for France at 3-3 with Argentine, with a converted penalty in the 118th minute.
Or, as former Scotland forward Ally McCoist put it on ITV: "Mbappe is the first player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final where all three goals have crossed the line".
Lionel Messi looked to have won it for Argentina with a 108th-minute goal to put his country 3-2 up.
But Mbappe converted his penalty to ensure France would take it to penalties.
Watch the magical moment for Les Bleus below:
KYLIAN MBAPPE HAT-TRICK!!!!!France's hero 🦸👊#BBCWorldCup #FifaWorldCup pic.twitter.com/z5T2rxmBs5December 18, 2022
