Watch: Kylian Mbappe seals first World Cup final hat-trick since Geoff Hurst with dramatic extra-time penalty

Kylian Mbappe added another late twist to one of the most dramatic World Cup finals of all-time as he became the first man to score a hat-trick in the fixture since 1966.

That year, it was England's Geoff Hurst who nabbed three goals after extra-time to secure a 4-2 victory over West Germany.

This time, Mbappe's third equalled the score for France at 3-3 with Argentine, with a converted penalty in the 118th minute.

Or, as former Scotland forward Ally McCoist put it on ITV: "Mbappe is the first player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final where all three goals have crossed the line".

Lionel Messi looked to have won it for Argentina with a 108th-minute goal to put his country 3-2 up.

But Mbappe converted his penalty to ensure France would take it to penalties.

Watch the magical moment for Les Bleus below:

