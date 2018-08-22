WATCH: Man City star Aguero scores training ground stunner

Sergio Aguero kept his finishing skills sharp by firing a stunning goal in training with Premier League champions Manchester City.

Argentina striker Aguero brought up 200 City goals when he opened the scoring against Chelsea in the Community Shield earlier this month, going on to score both in a 2-0 win.

He was in typically lethal form with a hat-trick in the 6-1 demolition of Huddersfield Town last weekend – the 30-year-old's ninth Premier League treble and 13th overall in City colours.

It turns out there has been no let-up for team-mates since, as a video posted to City's official Twitter account showed Aguero dispatching an improbable curling finish with the outside of his right foot during a shooting drill.

Stop it right now, ! August 22, 2018

Ederson could only look on and admire, so it only seems right that we all do the same.

Aguero and City are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Wolves.