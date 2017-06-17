WATCH: Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez in kung fu battle

This is something different!

Arsenal have released footage of star players Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez engaging in a kung fu battle.

Ozil and Sanchez face uncertain futures with the Gunners, with only one year left on their respective contracts, but they certainly got into the spirit as Arsenal promoted their pre-season tour of China.

Gabriel and Emiliano Martinez also had a go in footage shot before Sanchez jetted off to Russia for the Confederations Cup.

Watch the video here: