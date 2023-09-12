How to watch Champions League live streams from anywhere in the world - plus fixtures, team news and more

A reliable Champions League live stream is essential for the 2023/24 season, with 32 clubs in Europe's elite competition set to compete for one of the most illustrious honours in world football.

The Champions League group stages are set to get underway on Tuesday 19 September, and there are some seriously exciting matchups straight away in the competition.

Newcastle United travel to Milan to take on AC at San Siro, while Manchester United are hosted in Germany by Bayern Munich. Both English sides will be hoping for a strong start in the Champions League, but the tricky tests could test their credentials very early on.

TNT Sports currently holds the exclusive broadcasting rights of the Champions League in the UK, though there are alternative options elsewhere in Europe to watch matches for free.

Travelling overseas? Use a VPN to watch Champions League live streams from anywhere.

Watch every Champions League game

Every Champions League game is streamed online in the UK, with TNT Sports holding the exclusive broadcasting rights for the competition. Each group stage and knockout match are shown on their platform, though the Champions League final has been available for free on the TNT Sports (BT Sport) YouTube channel in the past.

CBS Sports Network broadcast the games in the USA through Paramount+, and at a cheaper price than TNT Sports, too.

There are free options to live stream the Champions League elsewhere in Europe, though, with Irish channel RTE showcasing one game each week for free.

Watch Champions League for free

Each week, Irish broadcaster RTE selects one Tuesday game to show to viewers. The free-to-air channel picks two matches from every group stage matchday, and is available on RTE Player and RTE 2.

Austrian broadcaster ServusTV carries select Champions League football matches with commentary in German, too, and is also free.

Champions League fixtures matchday 1

Tuesday 19 September

AC Milan vs Newcastle, 5.45pm BST

Young Boys vs RB Leipzig, 5.45pm BST

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund, 8pm BST

Shakhtar Donestk vs Porto, 8pm BST

Manchester City vs Crvena zvezda, 8pm BST

Lazio vs Atletico Madrid, 8pm BST

Barcelona vs Antwerp, 8pm BST

Feyenoord vs Celtic, 8pm BST

Wednesday 20 September

Real Madrid vs Union Berlin, 5.45pm BST

Galatasaray vs Copenhagen, 5.45pm BST

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United, 8pm BST

Benfica vs Red Bull Salzburg, 8pm BST

Braga vs Napoli, 8pm BST

Arsenal vs PSV, 8pm BST

Sevilla vs Lens, 8pm BST

Real Sociedad vs Inter Milan, 8pm BST

Team news

Bayern Munich are without Jamal Musiala for Manchester United's visit, though the Red Devils are also missing a number of players, with Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Mason Mount, Sofyan Amrabat and Amad Diallo all unlikely to be fit for the trip to Bavaria.

Arsenal also have a few key injuries to contend with, as Jurrien Timber is set to miss the majority of the campaign through a knee problem, while Thomas Partey is also out with a knock. Their opponents, PSV, have to make do without full-back Jordan Teze.

At this moment, Eddie Howe looks like he has a full squad to pick from to play AC Milan, but the Italians are missing Olivier Giroud and Ismael Bennacer.

Kevin De Bruyne is out for Manchester City, though John Stones and Jack Grealish are also doubtful. Crvena zvezda have a full compliment of players.

International Champions League TV rights

UK

All of the games in the UK are on TNT Sports.

USA

All of the games in the United States are on CBS and CBS Sports Network, though there are a range of different providers to watch games.

Canada

DAZN Canada has the rights to the Champions League.

DAZN Canada ($25/mon or $200/year)

VPN guide

Use a VPN to watch the Champions League from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for some Champions League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

