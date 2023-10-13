How to watch international friendlies live streams from anywhere in the world

Ensuring you've got a reliable Euro 2024 live stream is one of the most important things you can do ahead of the tournament next summer, with the European Championships the next international tournament on the agenda for sides from the continent.

Ensuring you've got a reliable international friendlies live stream is of paramount importance, meaning you won't miss a second of the action from any nation across the world.

In between qualifying for major tournaments and the major tournaments themselves, each nation likes to use friendlies to bed new players into the team, get to grips with a new style of play, or simply gain some confidence under their incumbent manager.

Viaplay and Channel 4 currently hold the broadcasting rights for England and European teams, though there are alternative options elsewhere in the world to watch international friendlies.

Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch international friendlies from anywhere.

How to watch international friendlies live streams

England's international friendlies will be shown on Channel 4, a free-to-air channel. The channel which broadcasts games involving other nations depends on who's playing, though European teams are generally available on Viaplay.

International friendlies fixtures

Friday 13 October

England vs Australia, 7.45pm BST, Channel 4

Saturday 14 October

USA vs Germany, 8pm BST, Peacock or Fubo

Sunday 15 October

Mexico vs Ghana, 1.30am BST, Fubo

Tuesday 17 October

France vs Scotland, 7.45pm BST, Viaplay

Use a VPN to watch international friendlies from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for some or all of the Euros, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

