How to watch Sky Sports live streams: Don't miss a minute of the action on the broadcaster

Finding out how to watch Sky Sports live streams will make your life considerably easier each week.
With 128 Premier League matches across the 2023/24 season, plus action from the EFL, WSL, SPFL and Bundesliga each week, it's essential you have access to Sky Sports.
Available across a range of different platforms, such as console, iOS, Android and online, Sky Sports can be accessed on your preferred device, making watching football even more convenient and easier.
There are a range of different options to sign up and watch as much football as possible on Sky Sports, with contract and non-contract options both available to make picking the right option even simpler.
Travelling overseas? Use a VPN to Sky Sports from anywhere.
Saturday 16 September
St. Johnstone vs Rangers, 12.30pm BST
Bochum vs Eintracht Frankfurt, 5.30pm BST
Newcastle United vs Brentford, 5.30pm BST
Cardiff City vs Swansea City, 7.45pm BST
Sunday 17 September
Millwall vs Leeds United, 12pm BST
Bournemouth vs Chelsea, 2pm BST
Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen, 2.30pm BST
Everton vs Arsenal, 4.30pm BST
Darmstadt vs Borussia Monchengladbach, 4.30pm BST
Monday 18 September
Nottingham Forest vs Burnley, 7.45pm BST
Tuesday 19 September
Bristol City vs Plymouth Argyle, 7.45pm BST
Cardiff City vs Coventry City, 7.45pm BST
Preston North End vs Birmingham City, 7.45pm BST
QPR vs Swansea City, 7.45pm BST
Southampton vs Ipswich Town, 7.45pm BST
Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough, 8pm BST
Wednesday 20 September
Blackburn Rovers vs Sunderland, 7.45pm BST
Huddersfield Town vs Stoke City, 7.45pm BST
Hull City vs Leeds United, 7.45pm BST
Millwall vs Rotherham United, 7.45pm BST
Watford vs West Brom, 7.45pm BST
Norwich vs Leicester City, 8pm BST
There are a range of different options available to sign up for Sky Sports.
Existing Sky TV customers can upgrade their current package to include Sky Sports Premier League for £15 extra a month for 12 months, while a complete Sky Sports package costs £22 extra a month for 18 months.
If you aren't a Sky TV customer, a package costing £51 a month without a contract is available and gives you access to Sky Entertainment and Netflix in addition to Sky Sports. This service is available through streaming, so broadband isn't necessary, either.
Alternatively, Now TV also offer 24 hours of access to Sky Sports for £11.98 as part of a one-off payment, with the 24-hour period only beginning once you start watching and automatically ending a day later.
A monthly membership, meanwhile, costs £34.99 a month. There's no contract, though, so you're able to cancel access to the broadcast whenever.
VPN guide
Use a VPN to watch Sky Sports from outside your country
If you’re travelling abroad, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – Sky Sports will where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch Premier League action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.
But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.
There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:
ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee
FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
