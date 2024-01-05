How to watch FA Cup live streams from anywhere in the world
Learn how to watch FA Cup live streams for the 2023/24 season, no matter where you are
Reliable FA Cup live streams are essential for the 2023/24 season, and FourFourTwo has you covered on how to watch each round of the competition, all the way to the final at Wembley on May 25, 2024.
The third round of the FA Cup gets underway on January 4 when Crystal Palace host Everton at Selhurst Park, and runs through until January 8 as Manchester United travel to League One Wigan.
All Premier League and Championship sides enter the FA Cup in the third round, bringing more eyes onto the knockout competition. Four Non-League teams are still remaining, too, giving plenty of potential for a classic upset in the early rounds.
In total, nine FA Cup games have been selected for live coverage over the course of the weekend, and while each match bar one features at least one Premier League side, there's still plenty of scope for some drama in the oldest football competition in the world.
The FA Cup TV rights in the UK are held by both BBC and ITV, with the broadcasters showing each round of the competition until the final on May 25.
Travelling overseas? Use a VPN to watch League Cup live streams from anywhere.
FA Cup fixtures and channel
FA Cup live stream TV schedule: What are the next FA Cup games on TV in the UK?
January 4
Crystal Palace vs Everton, 8pm GMT, ITV
January 5
Brentford vs Wolves, 7.15pm GMT
Fulham vs Rotherham, 7.30pm GMT
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley, 8pm GMT, ITV
January 6
Maidstone United vs Stevenage, 12.30pm GMT
Coventry vs Oxford , 12.30pm GMT
Millwall vs Leicester, 12.30pm GMT
Wimbledon vs Ipswich, 12.30pm GMT
Sunderland vs Newcastle United, 12.45pm GMT, ITV
Stoke City vs Brighton, 3pm GMT
Watford vs Chesterfield, 3pm GMT
Gillingham vs Sheffield United, 3pm GMT
Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge, 3pm GMT
Newport vs Eastleigh, 3pm GMT
Norwich vs Bristol Rovers, 3pm GMT
QPR vs Borunemouth, 3pm GMT
Plymouth Argyle vs Sutton United, 3pm GMT
Southampton vs Walsall, 3pm GMT
Hull vs Birmingham, 3pm GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff, 3pm GMT
Chelsea vs Preston North End, 5.30pm GMT, BBC
Swansea vs Morecambe, 5.30pm GMT
Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa, 5.30pm GMT, BBC
January 7
Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town, 2pm GMT, BBC
Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham, 2pm GMT, BBC
West Ham vs Bristol City, 2pm GMT
Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool, 2pm GMT
Luton Town vs Bolton, 2pm GMT
Peterborough vs Leeds, 2pm GMT
West Brom vs Aldershot, 2pm GMT
Arsenal vs Liverpool, 4.30pm GMT, BBC
January 8
Wigan vs Manchester United, 8.15pm GMT, ITV
VPN Guide
Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup from outside your country
Use a VPN to watch FA Cup football from outside your country
If you’re out of the country for a round of FA Cup fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch all of the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.
But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.
There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:
ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee
FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1