How to watch FA Cup live streams from anywhere in the world

Reliable FA Cup live streams are essential for the 2023/24 season, and FourFourTwo has you covered on how to watch each round of the competition, all the way to the final at Wembley on May 25, 2024.

The third round of the FA Cup gets underway on January 4 when Crystal Palace host Everton at Selhurst Park, and runs through until January 8 as Manchester United travel to League One Wigan.

All Premier League and Championship sides enter the FA Cup in the third round, bringing more eyes onto the knockout competition. Four Non-League teams are still remaining, too, giving plenty of potential for a classic upset in the early rounds.

In total, nine FA Cup games have been selected for live coverage over the course of the weekend, and while each match bar one features at least one Premier League side, there's still plenty of scope for some drama in the oldest football competition in the world.

The FA Cup TV rights in the UK are held by both BBC and ITV, with the broadcasters showing each round of the competition until the final on May 25.

Travelling overseas? Use a VPN to watch League Cup live streams from anywhere.

FA Cup fixtures and channel

January 4

Crystal Palace vs Everton, 8pm GMT, ITV

January 5

Brentford vs Wolves, 7.15pm GMT

Fulham vs Rotherham, 7.30pm GMT

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley, 8pm GMT, ITV

January 6

Maidstone United vs Stevenage, 12.30pm GMT

Coventry vs Oxford , 12.30pm GMT

Millwall vs Leicester, 12.30pm GMT

Wimbledon vs Ipswich, 12.30pm GMT

Sunderland vs Newcastle United, 12.45pm GMT, ITV

Stoke City vs Brighton, 3pm GMT

Watford vs Chesterfield, 3pm GMT

Gillingham vs Sheffield United, 3pm GMT

Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge, 3pm GMT

Newport vs Eastleigh, 3pm GMT

Norwich vs Bristol Rovers, 3pm GMT

QPR vs Borunemouth, 3pm GMT

Plymouth Argyle vs Sutton United, 3pm GMT

Southampton vs Walsall, 3pm GMT

Hull vs Birmingham, 3pm GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff, 3pm GMT

Chelsea vs Preston North End, 5.30pm GMT, BBC

Swansea vs Morecambe, 5.30pm GMT

Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa, 5.30pm GMT, BBC

January 7

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town, 2pm GMT, BBC

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham, 2pm GMT, BBC

West Ham vs Bristol City, 2pm GMT

Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool, 2pm GMT

Luton Town vs Bolton, 2pm GMT

Peterborough vs Leeds, 2pm GMT

West Brom vs Aldershot, 2pm GMT

Arsenal vs Liverpool, 4.30pm GMT, BBC

January 8

Wigan vs Manchester United, 8.15pm GMT, ITV

VPN Guide

Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for a round of FA Cup fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch all of the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

