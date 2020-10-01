Watch Mosimane's emotional airport farewell with Sundowns fans

Watch as Mamelodi Sundowns fans gathered at the OR Thambo International to bid farewell to Pitso Mosimane, leaving the Ah Ahly bound coach in tears.

Mosimane confirmed his exit from the Brazilians on Wednesday and it is widely expected that he will be named as the new Al Ahly coach, with the 56-year-old only revealing he is joining an international club.

Watch as the Sundowns fans gathered at OR Thambo to bid an emotional farewell to the most successful coach in PSL history: