Manchester City rocked, as Rodri transfer interest is revealed: report
Manchester City star Rodri has joined Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne as Etihad stars with their futures in doubt
Manchester City star Rodri could be about to quit the club, following the likes of Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne out of the door.
De Bruyne is a long-time target of the Saudi Pro League, with his employers said to be stalling on whether to offer the Belgian another contract following his injury problems this season. Bernardo Silva, meanwhile, is a target for Barcelona.
Sport journalist, Ferran Correas recently revealed that the Portuguese is willing to take a wage cut to leave the Treble winners – and now a third Manchester City midfielder could be about to depart, too.
TEAMtalk are relaying reports from journalist Joan Fontes that City director Txiki Begiristain has revealed Rodri is a target for Real Madrid, with Florentino Perez seemingly unfinished in his bid to sign world-class midfielders.
City's Champions League quarter-final conquerors already boast Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham as options in the centre of midfield, with the former two winding down their careers and the rest all functioning in other positions. Rodri is still only 27 but would be one of the more senior options.
Rodri joined from Los Blancos' city rivals, Atletico Madrid, and is yet to agree new terms on an extension to his contract, amid reports from Relevo in Spain that Pep Guardiola could follow Begiristain out of the door.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, this is nothing for City fans to worry about right now. Guardiola has a policy of never keeping players against their will but Rodri has almost untouchable status at the Etihad – and with the club in a far better position financially than Real Madrid, they would likely be able to quash such a situation before it escalates.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The Spaniard is valued at €110 million by Transfermarkt.
More Manchester City stories
Manchester City superfan Ricky Hatton has told FourFourTwo his favourite City player ever.
Pep Guardiola has expressed his upset about the fixture congestion at this time of year and given a cagey answer following City's Champions League exit – while a new report has detailed his exit timeline. Meanwhile, a £50m bargain could be heading to the Etihad Stadium.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.