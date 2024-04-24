Manchester City rocked, as Rodri transfer interest is revealed: report

Manchester City star Rodri could be about to quit the club, following the likes of Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne out of the door.

De Bruyne is a long-time target of the Saudi Pro League, with his employers said to be stalling on whether to offer the Belgian another contract following his injury problems this season. Bernardo Silva, meanwhile, is a target for Barcelona.

Sport journalist, Ferran Correas recently revealed that the Portuguese is willing to take a wage cut to leave the Treble winners – and now a third Manchester City midfielder could be about to depart, too.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is wanted by Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

TEAMtalk are relaying reports from journalist Joan Fontes that City director Txiki Begiristain has revealed Rodri is a target for Real Madrid, with Florentino Perez seemingly unfinished in his bid to sign world-class midfielders.

City's Champions League quarter-final conquerors already boast Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham as options in the centre of midfield, with the former two winding down their careers and the rest all functioning in other positions. Rodri is still only 27 but would be one of the more senior options.

Rodri joined from Los Blancos' city rivals, Atletico Madrid, and is yet to agree new terms on an extension to his contract, amid reports from Relevo in Spain that Pep Guardiola could follow Begiristain out of the door.

Could Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola lose Rodri? (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this is nothing for City fans to worry about right now. Guardiola has a policy of never keeping players against their will but Rodri has almost untouchable status at the Etihad – and with the club in a far better position financially than Real Madrid, they would likely be able to quash such a situation before it escalates.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Spaniard is valued at €110 million by Transfermarkt.

More Manchester City stories

Manchester City superfan Ricky Hatton has told FourFourTwo his favourite City player ever.

Pep Guardiola has expressed his upset about the fixture congestion at this time of year and given a cagey answer following City's Champions League exit – while a new report has detailed his exit timeline. Meanwhile, a £50m bargain could be heading to the Etihad Stadium.