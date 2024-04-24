Manchester United and Manchester City set to battle it out for Bayern Munich star: report

Manchester United and Manchester City are said to be interested in recruiting one of Bayern Munich's young stars this summer.

Erik ten Hag is continuing to face serious questions over his future at Old Trafford after the Red Devils limped through to the FA Cup final for a second successive year with victory over Coventry City.

Set to face crosstown rivals Manchester City in May, Pep Guardiola's side will be the favourites heading into the contest and could complete a domestic double by also winning the Premier League.

According to reports from teamTALK, it is Jamal Musiala who is catching the eye of both clubs.

Having enjoyed a superb rise over the last two seasons in Germany, the 21-year-old is one of Europe's best in ball-carrying and goal involvements.

Valued currently at an eye-watering £120m, the German international would be a huge coup for both clubs but it is thought a move back to Chelsea where he spent some of his time as an academy player is also not out of the question.

With 12 goals and 7 assists to his name this season, manager Thomas Tuchel is set to leave the Allianz Arena at the end of the current campaign and Musiala too has been tipped to seek pastures new.

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Asked recently as to what the future holds, the Bayern star remained typically coy as to where he sees himself further down the line.

“My contract runs until 2026,” he began after being quizzed by German media.



“So everything is very relaxed. I feel very comfortable at FC Bayern at the moment, in the team and under Thomas Tuchel.”

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand is also already a huge fan of the midfielder, insisting the ceiling for where he could go remains a real exciting possibility.

"I love him," he began via TNT Sports. "I don't know where his ceiling is and it's nice to see the comments from his team-mates saying how diligent he is, how much of a professional he is.

"(Leon) Gortezka says he's the best talent maybe Germany have ever had. The way he moves and glides with the ball. I see a Ballon d'Or at some point in his career if he fulfils that potential."

