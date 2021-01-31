Watch: Nurkovic gets a round of applause for showcasing his skill

Kaizer Chiefs captain Samir Nurkovic received a round of applause from his coach Gavin Hunt and teammates after showcasing his control to a teasing diagonal ball from Reeve Frosler.

The Serbian striker came close to breaking the deadlock for Amakhosi after 20 minutes when he excellently controlled a long diagonal ball from Frosler and unleashed a volley on his stride that missed slightly over the bar.

Despite his performance for Chiefs, Orlando Pirates managed to secure all three points and the bragging rights following their 2-1 victory over Amakhosi at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

WATCH: Samir Nurkovic gets applause from Gavin Hunt and teammates