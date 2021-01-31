Watch as Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori denies Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic from the penalty spot during the Soweto derby at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Amakhosi were handed the chance to level matters in the 53rd minute when Ben Motshwari fouled Happy Mashiane inside the penalty area.

Nurkovic stepped up to take the penalty, but Ofori did well to deny the Amakhosi captain from the spot kick before Siyabonga Ngezana fired the rebound into the side-netting.

However, Pirates managed to hold on to their 2-1 lead until the final whistle to walked away with all three points and claim the bragging rights in the first Soweto derby of the 2020-21 DStv Premiership season.

Watch: Ofori denies Nurkovic from the spot