Watch: Pablo Mills scores with stunning long-range strike in non-league fixture

The 2018-19 campaign may be just a few weeks old but Mickleover Sports defender Pablo Mills has already produced a candidate for the goal of the season.

The 34-year-old defender, who enjoyed a long career in the Football League with teams such as Rotherham United, Crawley Town and Bury, unleashed a 35-yard rocket that swerved into the top corner in his team's Northern Premier League clash with North Ferriby United on Friday .

Mills initially had his back to goal when a team-mate headed into his path and he measured up his attempt before smashing a half-volley that flew past North Ferriby goalkeeper Lewis Exall.

Mills would score again later in the half as Sports secured a 3-2 victory.