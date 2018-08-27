Watch: Pablo Mills scores with stunning long-range strike in non-league fixture
Ex-Derby, Rotherham and Bury defender Pablo Mills is not renowned for his goal-scoring feats but he found the top corner from 35 yards.
The 2018-19 campaign may be just a few weeks old but Mickleover Sports defender Pablo Mills has already produced a candidate for the goal of the season.
The 34-year-old defender, who enjoyed a long career in the Football League with teams such as Rotherham United, Crawley Town and Bury, unleashed a 35-yard rocket that swerved into the top corner in his team's Northern Premier League clash with North Ferriby United on Friday .
Mills initially had his back to goal when a team-mate headed into his path and he measured up his attempt before smashing a half-volley that flew past North Ferriby goalkeeper Lewis Exall.
Mills would score again later in the half as Sports secured a 3-2 victory.
Our 2018/19 goal of the season competition is now closed.Take a bow Pablo Mills August 26, 2018
