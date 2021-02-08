Watch: Pep, Klopp react to Man City's mauling of Liverpool

View Pep Guardiola's and Jurgen Klopp's reactions to Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield this past Sunday in the Premier League.

City looked the dominant side throughout the match, but the sides went into the break level after Ilkay Gundogan missed a penalty.

The German, however, made up for his miss as he fired in a second half brace, with Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden also netting to hand the Sky Blues a massive 4-1 win at Anfield.

Guardiola praised his players for their attitude in the victory but was quick to play down talk of retaining the title, insisting a five-point lead in February means nothing.

The Citizens moved five points clear of Manchester United at the top of the table with the thumping result at Anfield, while Klopp's men are now 10 points behind the leader with City still having a game in hand.

The Reds now appear to have a fight on their hands to finish in the top four with dreams of retaining the title taking a massive knock on Sunday.

Klopp, though, says that his team was really good for big parts in the game but came up against a team in great form. The German believes his side were dominant in the first half and played really confident football until second-half errors handed Man City the game.

Watch the full post-match media conference here: