Watch: Pitso and Al Ahly celebrate their triumph in Egyptian Cup final
Watch as Pitso Mosimane and Al Ahly celebrate their triumph in the Egyptian Cup following their victory over Tala'ea El Gaish in the final on Saturday evening.
The Red Devils defeated Tala'ea El Gaish 3-2 on penalties in the Egyptian Cup final after the regular time and extra-time ended with a 1-1 draw to secure their second treble in the club's history.
WATCH: Pitso Mosimane and Al Ahly celebrate their triumph
In case you are awake and still celebrating.. Watch & enjoy 🤩🔥#TrebleChampions pic.twitter.com/pjE8tbzEZhDecember 6, 2020
