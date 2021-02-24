Watch: Pitso’s Al Ahly suffer first defeat in Caf CL group stages

Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly side were made to endure their first feat in the Caf Champions League group stages following their 1-0 loss to Simba SC on Tuesday.

The Red Eagles got their group stage campaign off to a good start with a 3-0 victory over Al Merreikh on 16 February.

However, a goal from Luis Miquissone in the 31st minute proved to be the winning goal at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, which handed Ahly their first defeat.

WATCH: Pitso’s Al Ahly’s first defeat in Caf CL