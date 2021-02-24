Trending

Watch: Pitso’s Al Ahly suffer first defeat in Caf CL group stages

By

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane

Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly side were made to endure their first feat in the Caf Champions League group stages following their 1-0 loss to Simba SC on Tuesday.

The Red Eagles got their group stage campaign off to a good start with a 3-0 victory over Al Merreikh on 16 February.

However, a goal from Luis Miquissone in the 31st minute proved to be the winning goal at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, which handed Ahly their first defeat.

WATCH: Pitso’s Al Ahly’s first defeat in Caf CL