Watch: Pitso’s Al Ahly suffer first defeat in Caf CL group stages
Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly side were made to endure their first feat in the Caf Champions League group stages following their 1-0 loss to Simba SC on Tuesday.
The Red Eagles got their group stage campaign off to a good start with a 3-0 victory over Al Merreikh on 16 February.
However, a goal from Luis Miquissone in the 31st minute proved to be the winning goal at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, which handed Ahly their first defeat.
WATCH: Pitso’s Al Ahly’s first defeat in Caf CL
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.