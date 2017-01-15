WATCH: Rio Ferdinand screams and dances in crazy Man Utd celebration

Manchester United's match against Liverpool certainly got the pulses racing for supporters – and it was no different for the club's former defender Rio Ferdinand.

Despite his job as a television pundit, Ferdinand could not contain his emotions when Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a dramatic late equaliser in Sunday's game at Old Trafford.

The former Sweden striker headed in with just six minutes remaining to salvage a 1-1 draw for United after James Milner's first-half penalty – awarded due to Paul Pogba's handball – had looked like it would prove to be the winner.

In a brief clip that quickly spread around social media and was later tweeted by Ferdinand himself, the 38-year-old is seen screaming, dancing and celebrating wildly as Ibrahimovic strikes just seconds after Marouane Fellaini hits the post for United.

Hahahaha maybe I got abit carried away with the equaliser today...!! January 15, 2017

Yessssssssss... go again! Come on January 15, 2017

Ferdinand, who won 11 major trophies with United, was watching the match alongside fellow pundit and ex-United and Liverpool player, Michael Owen – with the duo also embroiled in a debate over whether there should have been an offside flag in the build-up.

He had earlier tweeted his displeasure at the way United had started the match along with an image of the studio.