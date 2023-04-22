WATCH: Riyad Mahrez scores stunning solo goal for Manchester City at Wembley

Riyad Mahrez made history with his hat-trick for Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday – and the Algerian's second goal against Sheffield United in the team's FA Cup semi-final was very special indeed.

Mahrez became the first player to score a hat-trick at Wembley in an FA Cup semi-final and the first to do so in the last four of the competition at all since 1958.

After opening the scoring from the penalty spot late in the first half, Mahrez made it 2-0 to City with his second just after the hour mark, when he won the ball back just inside his own half and ran the length of the pitch before beating Blades' goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

It was a special solo goal from the 32-year-old, who now has 15 strikes for City in all competitions in 2022-23.

What a run 😳
@Mahrez22 with an incredible solo goal!

Mahrez, an FA Cup winner in 2018-19, has won everything at City apart from the Champions League and will be looking to add a European title to his collection of silverware this season as Pep Guardiola's side remain on course for the treble.

"He's grumpy with me when he doesn't play, all the time," Guardiola joked after the game. "He makes me notice when he's grumpy."

And he added: "I'm so happy for Riyad, he loves to play football, he's given so much for this club and hopefully [will] in the future."

City will meet either Manchester United or Brighton in the final on June 3, with the second semi-final to take place on Sunday.