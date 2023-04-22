WATCH: Riyad Mahrez scores stunning solo goal for Manchester City at Wembley
Riyad Mahrez won the ball on the halfway line and ran straight through the Sheffield United defence to score his second goal
Riyad Mahrez made history with his hat-trick for Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday – and the Algerian's second goal against Sheffield United in the team's FA Cup semi-final was very special indeed.
Mahrez became the first player to score a hat-trick at Wembley in an FA Cup semi-final and the first to do so in the last four of the competition at all since 1958.
After opening the scoring from the penalty spot late in the first half, Mahrez made it 2-0 to City with his second just after the hour mark, when he won the ball back just inside his own half and ran the length of the pitch before beating Blades' goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.
It was a special solo goal from the 32-year-old, who now has 15 strikes for City in all competitions in 2022-23.
What a run 😳@Mahrez22 with an incredible solo goal!#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/u4jIRAlGYcApril 22, 2023
Mahrez, an FA Cup winner in 2018-19, has won everything at City apart from the Champions League and will be looking to add a European title to his collection of silverware this season as Pep Guardiola's side remain on course for the treble.
"He's grumpy with me when he doesn't play, all the time," Guardiola joked after the game. "He makes me notice when he's grumpy."
And he added: "I'm so happy for Riyad, he loves to play football, he's given so much for this club and hopefully [will] in the future."
City will meet either Manchester United or Brighton in the final on June 3, with the second semi-final to take place on Sunday.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Most Popular
By Conor Pope
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Mark White