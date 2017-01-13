WATCH: Rogue caller interrupts Mourinho's media conference

Jose Mourinho's pre-match media conference for Manchester United's match against Liverpool came to a sudden halt on Friday.

As Mourinho was answering a question about United's supporters, a journalist's mobile phone, which was being used to record his words, started ringing.

The caller was given a massive surprise when the United manager picked up, before passing the phone to the embarrassed reporter who owned the device.

After much hilarity, Mourinho attempted to return to his answer, but had lost his chain of thought and had to ask for a reminder on the question!