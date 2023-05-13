WATCH: Shocking moment fan confronts Newcastle boss Eddie Howe in Leeds draw

Newcastle (opens in new tab)boss Eddie Howe was left bemused after being physically confronted by a fan during his side's 2-2 draw away to Leeds (opens in new tab).

During second-half stoppage time at Elland Road, a supporter burst onto the pitch and made his way over to the Newcastle manager, who was standing in his tecnical area.

The man grabbed a visibly stunned how by the arm then shoved him in the chest before being ushered away by fourth official Graham Scott and quickly accosted by security.

Speaking after the match, Howe seemed to reveal that the pitch invader made an offensive personal remark to him. He explained (opens in new tab):

"I can't repeat what he said, but it makes you think 'what if'. It was personal to me. We need to be mindful of security.

"Nobody should have to feel their personal safety is violated when trying to entertain the country. I didn't have time to be fearful – it was over in a flash – but it made me think about things after."

Callum Wilson scored both of Newcastle's goals (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

On a dramatic afternoon in West Yorkshire, Newcastle trailed to Luke Ayling's early goal and almost found themselves 2-0 down – only for Patrick Bamford to see his penalty saved my Nick Pope.

That proved to be a turning point, as Callum Wilson converted from the spot either side of half-time to give the Magpies the lead.

But Rasmus Kristensen levelled late on for Leeds – who had Junior Firpo sent off for a second booking in stoppage time – keeping their survival hopes alive and leaving Newcastle potentially needing to win their remaining three games to secure Champions League qualification.