Watch: Solskjaer, Fernandes, James react to record win Southampton
By Dean Workman
Catch up with the post-match views of as Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Dan James following the Red Devil’s record 9-0 win over Southampton.
The Saints got off to a terriblestart as Alex Jankewitz was sent off for a horror tackle on Scott McTominay with just two minutes gone.
The scoring started with 18 minutes gone as Aaron Wan-Bissaka nudged home a Luke Shaw cross. Further goals from Marcus Rashford, Edison Cavani and an own goal from Jan Bednarek gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men a 4-0 lead at the break.
The goals didn’t stop coming in the second half as a Anthony Martial brace, a McTominay long-range strike and Bruno Fernandes penalty, for which Bednarek was sent off, and a late Dan James strike handed United an emphatic win.
Watch the reaction here:
