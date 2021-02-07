Hear what Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and goalscorer Bruno Fernandes made of their 3-3 draw against Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Edinson Cavani headed Marcus Rashford's cross past Robin Olsen to open the scoring on 24 minutes before they doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time through Bruno Fernandes's fantastic curled effort from outside the area.

Shortly after the break, Everton were level with two goals in just over three minutes. Abdoulaye Doucoure capitalised on a David De Gea parry to pull one back and the midfielder then turned provider for James Rodriguez to drill in a shot on 52 minutes.

United restored their lead through Scott McTominay's header, but Calvert-Lewin stretched to poke in Michael Keane's flick to earn the Toffees a point and deny United from going level on points with Manchester City at the top of the table.

WATCH: Solskjaer, Fernandes react to Everton draw