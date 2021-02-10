Watch: Solskjaer, Maguire react as Man United progress in FA Cup

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that it didn’t matter how his side sealed progression in the FA Cup only that they did. Catch up with the post-match views of the coach and captain Harry Maguire.

United managed to dominate possession and territory against a West Ham side who showed little cohesion moving forward.

Victor Lindelof went closest to opening the scoring in the first half when he got his head on the end of a corner kick, but his effort was expertly tipped onto the bar by Lukas Fabianski.

With no goals at either end the match was forced into extra-time.

Second-half substitute Scott McTominay then popped up in additional time to fir the ball into the bottom corner following a goal mouth scramble to hand his side the victory.

