WATCH: Wayne Rooney scores first MLS goal for DC United

Former Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney opened his account for DC United in MLS.

Rooney scored his first DC goal as the MLS side defeated Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Saturday.

United and England's all-time leading scorer, Rooney found the back of the net in the 33rd minute after receiving a pass from Luciano Acosta and guiding the ball through the legs of Rapids goalkeeper and former Red Devils team-mate Tim Howard.

The 32-year-old Rooney has made four appearances for DC since arriving from Premier League outfit Everton.

July 29, 2018

DC are bottom of the Eastern Conference, five points adrift of Toronto and Orlando City.