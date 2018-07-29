Trending

WATCH: Wayne Rooney scores first MLS goal for DC United

Wayne Rooney, 32, scored his first DC United goal as the MLS side defeated Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Saturday.

Former Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney opened his account for DC United in MLS.

Rooney scored his first DC goal as the MLS side defeated Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Saturday.

United and England's all-time leading scorer, Rooney found the back of the net in the 33rd minute after receiving a pass from Luciano Acosta and guiding the ball through the legs of Rapids goalkeeper and former Red Devils team-mate Tim Howard.

The 32-year-old Rooney has made four appearances for DC since arriving from Premier League outfit Everton.

DC are bottom of the Eastern Conference, five points adrift of Toronto and Orlando City.