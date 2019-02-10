WATCH: Where's the ball? Mike Dean has some fun with hat-trick hero Sergio Aguero

You would do well to steal the limelight from Sergio Aguero on the day he scored a record-equalling Premier League hat-trick, but Mike Dean is no ordinary referee.

Cult-favourite Dean is as well renowned for his penchant for unnecessary flamboyance as he is for his card-dishing abilities, and Aguero was on the other end of his quirkiness on Sunday.

After playing a key role in Manchester City's 6-0 demolition of Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium, Aguero went to collect the matchball as per the custom for any player who scores three goals in a game.

But Dean, being Dean, opted to have a little fun, hiding the ball up the back of his shirt out of sight of Aguero, whose 11th hat-trick puts him level with Alan Shearer for the most in Premier League history.