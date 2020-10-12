Watch: Zambia stun Bafana in Rustenburg
Watch as Bafana Bafana suffer a 2-1 defeat to Zambia in their final international friendly at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Sunday afternoon.
South African broke the deadlock early in the second half when Percy Tau played a through ball to send Keagan Dolly goalward before the attacker beat the keeper to slot the ball in an empty net.
However, two quick goals in three minutes from Kelvin Kapamba and Chaniza Zulu gave Zambia a late win against Bafana.
WATCH: Bafana Bafana vs Zambia
