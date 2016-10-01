Watford 2 Bournemouth 2: Success salvages a point for the Hornets

Isaac Success came off the bench to rescue a point for Watford as they twice came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth in a lively clash at Vicarage Road.

Success headed home a pinpoint cross from Jose Holebas just after the hour to secure a point that keeps both sides locked together in the Premier League table on eight points.

Callum Wilson had put the visitors in front in the first-half with a close-range header, before Troy Deeney marked his 250th Watford appearance with his 99th goal just after the break.

Substitute Joshua King then scored the quickest goal by a substitute in the Premier League so far this season, finding the net from the edge of the box just 44 seconds after coming off the bench.

But within a minute, fellow-substitute Success ensured a share of the spoils with a well-placed header at the back post.

The result marked the fifth time in the last seven meetings that the two sides have finished all square and extended Bournemouth's winless run at Vicarage Road that dates back to 1997.

It was Watford who started the brighter, dominating possession and creating several early half-chances, but Odion Ighalo and Troy Deeney were both wasteful.

Bournemouth did respond through a Stanislas free-kick that was tipped over by Heurelho Gomes and, after forcing their way back into proceedings, took the lead on 31 minutes.

Stanislas took advantage of some shoddy home defending to get away down the right and pick out Wilson whose header went straight through Gomes on its way into the net.

Having looked solid throughout the opening period, Bournemouth's defence was almost undone just before the break, however Boruc was on hand to make a double save from Nordin Amrabat and be perfectly placed to deny Younes Kaboul.

Watford were not to be denied five minutes into the second half, however, as Amrabat rolled out of a challenge from Charlie Daniels and pulled the ball back to Deeney who calmly side-footed home.

Within a minute, only the post prevented Jack Wilshere from restoring Bournemouth's lead as his low drive from the edge of the box struck Gomes' right post.

And as the tempo continued to quicken, Deeney went close to bagging his 100th Hornets goal when he climbed above Francis to meet another fine cross from Amrabat, only to see his header well saved by Boruc.

Having enjoyed that reprieve, the south coast side replied by reclaiming the lead just after 62 minutes when King capped a surging run to the edge of the box by unleashing a powerful shot which took a deflection off Kaboul on its way into the net.

But almost immediately Watford were back on level terms for a second time as Holebas whipped in a free-kick and Success glanced a superb header past Boruc into the top corner.

Stanislas could have won the game with eight minutes left, but his stunning free-kick thundered back off the bar with Gomes beaten.

Deeney and Success both wasted half chances late on as Bournemouth clung on to a well-earned point.