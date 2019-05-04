Watford boss Javi Gracia: There is more to Chelsea than Eden Hazard

Watford boss Javi Gracia has warned his side not to focus on only trying to stop Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard at Stamford Bridge.

Belgium international Hazard scored both goals when Maurizio Sarri’s Blues won 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Boxing Day.

The 28-year-old should be fresh to face the Hornets on Sunday having been left out of Sarri’s starting line-up for Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first leg at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Gracia, though, feels there are plenty of other players who can do his side damage apart from Hazard, who was sent on for the final 29 minutes of the 1-1 draw in Germany.

“I prefer to speak about the whole team. We play against Chelsea – not only Hazard,” said Gracia at his pre-match press conference, according to watfordfc.com.

“In the first game he played as a striker and now I think he will play as a number 10.

“We know we have to defend well when he has the ball as he is always able to do something different.

“We always have to have a collective mentality to defend and to attack.”

Watford head into the final two games of the Premier League season looking to cement their top-10 finish and still within striking distance of seventh place and possible European qualification.

With the FA Cup final at Wembley against Manchester City to look forward to, Gracia remains determined to keep his squad focused on the job in hand.

“I don’t let them (think about the FA Cup),” said Gracia.

“It’s my job to keep them concentrated on the next game. It’s what we’ve done all season and it won’t be different now.

“We try to play the next two games as best as possible and this is the best way to prepare for the final.”

Watford will have captain Troy Deeney available again following a three-match suspension for a red card against Arsenal.

Midfielder Etienne Capoue, though, will miss the trip to west London as he is carrying a groin problem, while defender Miguel Britos is also unavailable after dental surgery on his wisdom tooth.

Whatever the outcome of the closing weeks, it has been a campaign of progression for the Hertfordshire club under the guidance of Gracia.

“The success of this season doesn’t depend on playing in Europe or not,” added Gracia.

“The players have done very good work this season and they deserve recognition.”