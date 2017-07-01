Watford complete Femenia and Bachmann signings

Watford have announced the signings of Kiko Femenia and Daniel Bachmann, the two arrivals adding to Marco Silva's squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

Spanish right-back Femenia joins on a four-year deal from Alaves, whom he helped to the final of the Copa del Rey last season before losing to Barcelona.

The 26-year-old has previously been on the books of both Real Madrid and Barca, while he also featured for Spain's youth teams up to Under-20 level.

Watford have also brought in Bachmann on a three-year deal, the 22-year-old goalkeeper making the switch from Stoke City after failing to break through to the first team.

Bachmann, who has 16 international caps for Austria at Under-21 level, joins Will Hughes at Watford after the England Under-21 international completed a move from Championship side Derby County.

Silva's first Premier League game in charge of the Hornets will be against Liverpool, with the match scheduled for August 12.