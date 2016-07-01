Watford seal club-record Success deal
Isaac Success has moved from Granada to Watford for a club-record fee.
Watford have forked out a club-record fee to bring Granada forward Isaac Success to Vicarage Road.
The Nigerian forward has signed a five-year deal at the Premier League club for a fee reportedly in the region of £12.5million.
Success scored six goals in 30 La Liga games last season, earning Granada's Player of the Year award.
The 20-year-old becomes Watford's third signing of the close-season, following Jerome Sinclair and Christian Kabasele to the club.
And the Hornets, now coached by Walter Mazzarri, are particularly well-stocked at the top of the pitch, with captain Troy Deeney signing a new five-year contract on Friday and reports of the club turning down a lucrative offer for Odion Ighalo from Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG.
Mazzarri's men begin the new Premier League campaign away at Southampton on August 13.
OFFICIAL: is delighted to confirm the signing of forward Isaac Success for a club record transfer fee. July 1, 2016
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.