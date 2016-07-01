Watford seal club-record Success deal

Watford have forked out a club-record fee to bring Granada forward Isaac Success to Vicarage Road.

The Nigerian forward has signed a five-year deal at the Premier League club for a fee reportedly in the region of £12.5million.

Success scored six goals in 30 La Liga games last season, earning Granada's Player of the Year award.

The 20-year-old becomes Watford's third signing of the close-season, following Jerome Sinclair and Christian Kabasele to the club.

And the Hornets, now coached by Walter Mazzarri, are particularly well-stocked at the top of the pitch, with captain Troy Deeney signing a new five-year contract on Friday and reports of the club turning down a lucrative offer for Odion Ighalo from Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG.

Mazzarri's men begin the new Premier League campaign away at Southampton on August 13.