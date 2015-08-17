Watford seal Diamanti deal

Watford have completed the signing of Alessandro Diamanti on a season-long loan from Chinese outfit Guangzhou Evergrande.

The 32-year-old attacking midfielder arrives at Vicarage Road for the 2015-16 Premier League season subject to international clearance.

Diamanti headed to China from Bologna in 2014 having previously spent a season in England's top flight with West Ham.

The 17-times capped Italy international scored seven goals in 28 matches during his previous Premier League stint in 2009-10 and will be charged with helping his new club avoid relegation back to the Championship.

Diamanti spent the second half of last season on loan at Fiorentina and counts Brescia and Livorno among his other former clubs.

Watford have opened their campaign with back-to-back draws against Everton and West Brom.