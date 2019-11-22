Watford set for Troy Deeney boost

Captain Troy Deeney could feature for the first time since August in Watford’s Premier League clash against Burnley.

Deeney, sidelined following a knee operation, last played for the Hornets on the second weekend of the season.

Roberto Pereyra (thigh), Tom Cleverley (heel), Domingos Quina (groin), Sebastian Prodl (knee), Daniel Bachmann (hamstring) and Danny Welbeck (hamstring) are ruled out through injury. Christian Kabasele is suspended.

Chris Wood is fit to lead the line for Burnley despite an early return from the international break.

Wood played against the Republic of Ireland but was allowed to skip New Zealand’s match against Lithuania on an artificial pitch due to his prior hamstring problems.

Matej Vydra (hip) will not be involved against his former club, with Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring) and Danny Drinkwater also on the sidelines.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hart, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Gibson, Pieters, Bardsley, Long, Cork, McNeil, Brady, Hendrick, Westwood, Lennon, Wood, Barnes, Wood, Rodriguez.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Gomes, Dawson, Mariappa, Kiko, Janmaat, Cathcart, Foulquier, Doucoure, Hughes, Capoue, Chalobah, Sarr, Pereyra, Deulofeu, Gray, Success, Deeney.