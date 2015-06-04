Watford snap up Lithuania goalkeeper Arlauskis

Watford have announced the signing of Lithuania international goalkeeper Giedrius Arlauskis on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old was part of the side that won the Romanian title with Steaua Bucharest this season, but has opted for a switch to Vicarage Road to join the Premier League newcomers.

Arlauskis will be looking to press first-choice goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes for the number one shirt at Watford, who also have Jonathan Bond and Rene Gilmartin in their ranks.

Should he play for Watford in the top flight, Arlauskis would become just the second Lithuanian to feature in the Premier League, after Arsenal's Tomas Danilevicius.

The striker made three substitute appearances during the 2000-01 season.

Watford have already signed former Werder Bremen man Sebastian Prodl.