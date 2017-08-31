Watford wrap up season-long Karnezis loan

Watford have signed Udinese goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis on a season-long loan, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The 32-year-old is the latest player to move between the two clubs owned by the Pozzo family.

Greece international Karnezis will provide competition for regular number one Heurelho Gomes, though he must first dislodge Costel Pantilimon from the bench.

Hornets boss Marco Silva has been busy adding to his squad in this transfer window, with the likes of Andre Gray, Nathaniel Chalobah and Richarlison among those to make the switch to Vicarage Road.