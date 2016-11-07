Watzke: Aubameyang is like Ronaldo - he loves the spotlight

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is like Cristiano Ronaldo because he enjoys being in the spotlight, according to Borussia Dortmund sporting director Hans-Joachim Watzke.

The Gabon striker was suspended from Dortmund's squad for the midweek 1-0 victory over Sporting CP in the Champions League for "internal reasons", the sanction reportedly a result of his unauthorised attendance at a party in Italy.

But he made an emphatic return to the team on Saturday, scoring four goals in the 5-2 Bundesliga thrashing of Hamburg.

And Watzke believes Aubameyang relishes being in the public eye, although he hopes there will not be another indiscretion.

"He is a player who enjoys being in the spotlight a little," Watzke said to Bild.

"There are guys like that - in that area he is like Cristiano Ronaldo and Auba can deal with it very well.

"Auba's reaction [to the suspension] was great. Still, we hope he won't repeat it."