Watzke expecting Hummels decision next week

Borussia Dortmund expect central defender Mats Hummels' future to be decided next week after he expressed his desire to return to Bayern Munich.

The Dortmund captain stated his intention to move to the Bundesliga champions last month, joining former team-mates Mario Gotze and Robert Lewandowski at the Allianz Arena.

However, the 27-year-old – who has a year left of his Dortmund contract – is ready for a new challenge.

Chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has not given up hope of retaining the Germany international, though, but admits the club have little control over the players future.

"The decision is up to him, the ball is in his court," he told Sky.

"I think he will decide soon. I believe that decision will come during the next week."

Hummels' career began as a youth player with Bayern, but he switched to Dortmund after a successful loan spell and has become an integral part of the club's recent successes, winning two league titles.