Watzke: Players squeezed like lemons in Premier League

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has cautioned Bundesliga players against moving to the Premier League, warning that the English top flight leaves its performers "squeezed like a lemon".

Bundesliga teams are currently enjoying a five-week mid-season break, while Premier League clubs emerge from their hectic festive fixture schedule.

Former Bundesliga stars such as Kevin de Bruyne and Bastian Schweinsteiger are taking part in an English winter for the first time, with ex-Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp having overseen six Liverpool matches since his former club went on hiatus.

Watzke told Bild am Sonntag that there is more for players to contemplate when eyeing a Premier League move, aside from a potentially hefty pay packet.

"The players are squeezed there, often like a lemon," he said. "They are given hardly any rhythm in their game.

"Professionals who reflect on something more than just what arrives at the end of the month in their pursue will take this into account when making a decision."

Watzke does not believe the increased financial power of the Premier League has resulted in a higher standard of play.

"If you would judge on the amount of salary it would always be a difficult race to win [for the Bundesliga]," he added.

"But it's not. I have watched a lot of Premier League football over the Christmas holidays.

"I do not feel that the level is increased there, especially considering how the expenditures have risen. "