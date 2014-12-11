Watzke: Reus would love to stay at Dortmund

Reus has been a major part of Dortmund's success over the past few seasons, but has seen the likes of Mario Gotze and Robert Lewandowski both move to Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich.

Speculation has been rife that Reus could be the next high-profile player to leave Signal Iduna Park, with rumours circulating that Real Madrid have been given first option on his signature.

Watzke moved to dismiss such talk last week and has since come out to say that he thinks Reus, currently out injured with an ankle problem, would prefer to stay at Dortmund.

"I believe that fundamentally Marco would love to stay here because he loves the city and he loves Borussia Dortmund," Watzke told Stern magazine.

"But I'm sure the people who are interested in him moving will provide him with other arguments."