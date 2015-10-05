Watzke talks up 'great coach' Klopp amid Liverpool rumours

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke says he is unsure whether Jurgen Klopp will take the vacant managerial role at Liverpool but backed his former coach to be a success at any top European club.

Klopp has emerged as one of the front-runners to replace Brendan Rodgers, along with Carlo Ancelotti, after the Northern Irishman was sacked on Sunday following a disappointing start to the season.

Working under Watzke, Klopp gained a reputation as one of Europe's finest coaches, winning two Bundesliga titles and the DFB-Pokal during a seven-year spell at Signal Iduna Park.

A run to the Champions League final in 2013 also bolstered Klopp's standing on the continent and Watzke suggested the former Mainz tactician would be a strong fit for Liverpool, should he decided on a switch to the Premier League.

"I don't know if Jurgen Klopp will be the next Liverpool manager. I just read in the news yesterday that Liverpool sacked Brendan Rodgers," the Dortmund chief explained.

"Jurgen Klopp has to decide on his own if he wants to be the next Liverpool manager. Honestly I don't know what he thinks about that. I have no advice to give Jurgen Klopp.

"One thing I can say that he is a great coach and that he has a great character. If there is any contact with a big European club he has to decide on his own what he wants to do.

"I don't know what he thinks about a new job. I don't know if he thinks that he is already ready for a new job or not. Sorry, I can't help you."