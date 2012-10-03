Watzke: UEFA must stop 'back door' funding

Dortmund tonight face Manchester City in Europe's premier cup competition, with the hosts and Premier League champions benefiting from the persistent investment of their wealthy owner, Sheikh Mansour of Abu Dhabi.

The Bundesliga champions are forced to work to a strict wage budget and are currently 51 per cent owned by the club’s supporters, while a number of their continental rivals are benefiting from what Watzke labels ‘back-door funding’.

City have been able to sign a lucrative £350 million stadium and shirt sponsorship deal with Eithad Airways, a company with close ties to Sheikh Mansour's family.

Watzke feels such deals are unfair, especially with Financial Fair Play thought to be the way forward, and the Dortmund chief executive has called on the authorities to clamp down on the guilty parties.

"UEFA must find the thin line between sponsorship and excessive back-door funding - they must show strength to expel big clubs," he said.

"No tycoon should be allowed to pump crazy money into a club with sponsorship from five companies he controls. If that happens, financial fair play will fail.

"I would not even welcome him (City owner Sheikh Mansour). What if the sheikh, as shown by Malaga, lost interest?"