Quiz! Can you name every club to qualify for the Champions League from Europe's top five leagues?

10 minutes on the clock, 58 clubs to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you guess 10 correct answers in our Eric Cantona quotes quiz?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here (opens in new tab)

Some say that the Premier League is the real Super League. But there are super clubs within the other leagues. We see them every year in the Champions League.

You know the ones, so we won't give them away. But the teams who dominate the domestic league every season in France, Germany, Italy and Spain aren't the only ones we see in continental competition.

In the last 30 or so years, plenty of clubs have made it to the Champions League from all over Europe. But can you remember all of them?

We've ranked them by the number of times they've made the competition, then those who made the competition for the first time earlier, further up the list.

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the biggest 80 Premier League transfers ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 48 stadiums in English football with a 20,000+ capacity?

Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?